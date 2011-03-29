Fashion Icon Turned Business Mogul on Swimming With the Sharks

When I chatted with Daymond John, he didn’t seem like a shark to me–he was quite a nice guy, in fact. But that didn’t stop him from landing a primo spot on this season’s Shark Tank, ABC’s reality TV show that essentially is like “VC’s Gone Wild” –but in a good way.

Many people will remember John from the FUBU clothing company popularized in the 90’s by the slogan, “For Us, By Us.”

What many may not know is that John is also an author of two books, The Brand Within and Display of Power, and the spark that has reignited the legacy that is Fubu through his most recent opus, FB Legacy.

John and I talked about the history of the FUBU brand, what it meant for hip-hop and fashion at large, his books… and what social media has done for the brands in his empire.

Oh, and here’s a goodie: text SHARK to 23000 and you’ll get a free digital copy of John’s latest book, The Brand Within. I’m tellin’ ya, it pays to know me! 🙂