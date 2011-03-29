RadiumOne CEO on His McDonald’s Rejection, Social Ads, and Do-Not-Track Legislation

At the tender age of 28, high-school dropout turned best selling author Gurbaksh Chahal is now leading a multi-million dollar social ad network. After running three successful businesses, sharing a best-selling book with Oprah, and, most recently, leading a $21 million funding round, Chahal opened up to Fast Company about his own past, the recipe of successful social ads, and the potential doom of over regulation.

Humble Beginnings

During the economic shocks of the late 1990s, young Chahal wanted to help his struggling parents with the bills by doing what most teenagers do: work as a mega-corporation drone for minimum wage. Unfortunately, McDonald’s had no room for his entrepreneurial spirit. “It’s the best rejection of life,” recalls Chahal.

The dejection emboldened 15-year-old Chahal to transfer his “obsessed” viewing of financial TV network, CNBC, into his own business. Watching ad company DoubleClick “go from a $300 million company and an idea to billions of dollars, later inspired me to, basically, see if I could have a crack of this world of online advertising.” Chahal boostrapped his first online advertising business, Click Agents, from cold calls in his bedroom, and within a year, had sold the company for $40 million.

About a year later, a high-school dropout sitting on piles of cash, protected by under the cushy auspices of the company who bought Click Agents, he had every opportunity to live out the teenage dream. Instead, the restless Chahal tells us, he was writhing in the caged bureaucratic world, eagerly awaiting his release from a non-compete agreement. “I learned quickly that in environments like that, you can’t really make change or be an entrepreneur; so, I left.”