Obama’s Lessons for Leadership in a Time of Change

The President works on his Libya speech with National Security Advisor Tom Donilon during a conference call on Air Force One, via The White House on Flickr

The President’s speech last night was primarily billed as his chance to plead his case to the nation for the ongoing military intervention in Libya. But slipped into his remarks was a primer on 21st century leadership in a time of change, a topic Life in Beta is particularly interested in. Here were Mr. Obama’s take-home messages for any leader:

1. Change comes at you in two main forms: the easy kind, and the hard kind.

The popular uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia are exhilarating examples of regime change in the Middle East. Our eight-year struggle in Iraq is quite the opposite. Obama cited both examples as he raised hopes and managed expectations in Libya, making it clear that we’re not pledging a long-term military intervention.

2. Circumstances change. Values don’t.

Obama made a strong humanitarian case for intervention. “When our interests and values are at stake, we have a responsiblity to act,” he argued.