Keepin’ It Real in the Virtual World: How Technology Can Help Us Find Intimacy

I’m one of those people who

love technology but don’t know as much as I would like. As an organizational

development consultant, I’m always interested in ways to use technology to

market, develop talent, create new products, and save time and energy.

As “the Inclusionist,” I’m

in awe of how individuals and organizations use technology to build

relationships, bring people together from across the world, and collaborate in real

time. I decided to talk to two

women whose knowledge and use of technology are very different from each other,

and who both fascinate and inspire me; Patricia Fripp, a world renowned

speaking coach, and award winning keynote speaker, and Ayelet Baron, VP,

Strategy and Transformation at Cisco Systems Canada Co. Patricia

Fripp, admitted to me that at a time when all her

speaking colleagues were using email and database management systems, she was

intimidated and knew very little about technology. “I told myself that I was in

danger of being left behind, and that if I didn’t learn how to use the

technology that was available to my advantage, I would have to retire. I wasn’t

ready for that.” That

is not true of Patricia in 2011. I recently attended a program, where Fripp

demonstrated how she uses her online virtual office to stay in communication

with colleagues, work with clients and secure new business. “When

I’m speaking with a client in my FrippVirtual.com office, they see the real me,

in a replica of a sleeker, less cluttered offices with a high price view of the

Golden Gate Bridge, the Las Vegas Strip and the UK branch office in Pershore.

This also gives potential clients a sense of who I am, and what it would be

like to work with me. I’ve even had clients comment on my wonderful view from

my window which is also a replica.” Fripp has used her virtual office as a place to

teach people across the world how to deliver outstanding sales presentations. “”I

no longer have to get on a plane every time I work with my clients on the East

Coast or even across town.”

Patricia believes very strongly in the importance

of “personal touch,” and “emotional connection,” with her clients, colleagues,

and audience. While some people grumble about how technology like social media,

email, YouTube, and SmartPhone texting has alienated people, has kept them

isolated and destroyed interpersonal relationships, Fripp has learned to use

technology as a way to connect emotionally, and increase her “personal touch,”

sphere of influence. “Technology on it’s own helps make us more efficient.

However, when we realize when used in combination with the personal touch it is

a business and relationship enhancing strategy. Technology doesn’t run the

enterprise. Relationships do.” Ayelet

Baron says that collaboration can change the world. She is a recognized industry leader and speaker on social

networking, strategic change, new technologies and business strategy. Ayelet

says, “technology for technologies sake is meaningless. You have to focus on

your business strategy and look at how technology enables it. For

example, we have had huge success at Cisco in using social media to reduce

costs, extend our reach and engage customers and partners. The value has

been in bringing people together by using social media tools like Twitter,

Facebook and LinkedIn. The strategy is focused on the impact you want to have

and not on the tools. There is way too much hype about social media today but

if you look at it from how to integrate it in how you do business, you will

find the value that works for you and your organization.” To that end,Cisco has gone beyond

connecting to computers and created Quad to connect people. Quad is a collaboration product that

merges multiple communication tools, including phone, video, and a

corporate-friendly form of social networking. “I have started using Quad and think

that social software will make huge changes in internal collaboration. We are

going to see an increase in the role of social software in organizations as a

way to tap into employees’ passion and connect people around interests and work

needs. It will be another step toward open leadership and companies need

to be prepared to “lose control” and in return have a more engaged workforce,”

“Using technology has made the

world smaller. It has enabled us to have more access to information and

be able to share it. Kids from very different backgrounds can talk to each

other, and find new ways to work together to create a better world.” http://ayeletb.posterous.com/giving-youth-a-voice-wherever-they-are In addition Ayelet has used her expertise to help

NGOs (non-governmental organizations ) that are working to do good in the world

develop forums to share problems, solutions and best practices I was somewhat transfixed as

I listened to Baron talk about the possibilities, and opportunities, that have been and will be created by social media and Cisco

technology. Unfortunately for me,

I want to be able to experience

it all, and my brain goes on overload. Ayelet said

that the problem is not information overload, it’s not being able to filter all

of the information. Since I heard

her say that, I have been more conscious of what I really need to know, and

what is irrelevant. (One of my

problems is that so much is relevant to my interests) But, I no longer feel like I have to understand every new technology,

or learn how to use every one of the thousands of Apps on my phone. It’s okay

if I don’t download “Texas HoldEm.” It’s also okay if I don’t know how to play League

of Legends, or World of Warcraft with my son, or know how to hack into his

Facebook page because he refuses to friend me. However, as I was writing

this article, I ended up joining Quora and spending the last

hour reading questions. I definitely need to get better at filtering information,

so I have more time for intimacy.

