For Some Patients, the End of the Full-Body MRI

Claustrophobics (and everyone else who hates lying in coffin-like spaces), take note: GE just introduced an MRI machine for arm and leg injuries that requires patients to stick only the affected limb into a doughnut-shaped scanner–no full-body scanning required.

The device, dubbed the Optima MR430s, offers imaging of the elbow, wrist, hand, knee, ankle, and foot, all while allowing patients to recline in padded, adjustable chairs.

There are a number of advantages to the machine. The scanner produces clearer images since patients are sitting comfortably and not squirming around. The device’s small size also means that hospitals can fit many of them in a small space and cut down on installation costs compared with full-blown MRI machines.

GE has already started rolling out the Optima to select hospitals. Find one nearby here, and check out the MRI machine in action below.