Bing Director Calls Google Copying Accusations “Crap,” Appeals to Vatican Assassins

We branded it the Great Search Engine War of 2011, when Google launched an all-out attack on Microsoft’s Bing, accusing its arch-nemesis of copying search results. After several months, however, it’s unclear what impact the war has had on Microsoft. Has Bing been planning a response?

“Well, we have hired a team of Vatican assassins,” jokes Stefan Weitz, director of Bing’s search engine. “We had Charlie Sheen call his buddies.”

For Weitz, who has witnessed the war first-hand, Google’s accusations amounted to nothing more than a PR move, which he found both impressive and disappointing. “It was crap,” Weitz says. “I’ll give them ten points for PR. That being said, I was disappointed with [lead Google search engineers] Amit [Singhal] and Matt [Cutts]–both of whom I know very well–and how intellectually dishonest it was.”

In particular, Weitz took issue with how Google handled its sting operation. Google had suspected Microsoft was collecting data from Google usage on Internet Explorer, and using that data to power Bing results. In order to test this theory, Google set up about 100 “synthetic” searches–fake queries that would be very unlikely to return any results, including random letter-strings such as “hiybbprqag” and “mbzrxpgjys.” After manually planting irrelevant results for the synthetic searches, a team of Googlers began searching for the odd terms on Google via Internet Explorer to see whether the results might eventually show up on Bing as well.

Out of 100 tests, Google managed to produce similar results on Bing for about 7 to 9 of its synthetic searches.

“Their test was crap,” Weitz says. “Only seven fired out of 100 tests? It’s absolutely nuts. In any other research–research which Amit and Matt both came from–you would discard such results as erroneous. They know better.”