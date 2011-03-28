Jack Dorsey’s Re-Tweet, Radiohead’s Newspaper, eBay’s Billion-Dollar Spending Spree, Facebook Prof, and more…

Government mulls takeover of Japanese powerplant : A plan to nationalize Tokyo Electric Power is being floated, reports the Yomiuri newspaper. [Updated 7:18pm]

NY Times paywall work-around successes and failures: the NYTimes shut down one bypass website with blinding speed, and yet is appearing to let a simple URL hack coast by. [Updated 7:18pm]

Psychedelic remixing is still pirating: EMI wins 950k in a case regarding early sales of remixed Beatle songs by BlueBeat.com. [Updated 7:18pm]



Patently fun: A racing simulation game may be coming to Nintendo Wii in the near future, reveals a newly filed patent. [Updated 7:18pm]

Classing up the masses: the Youtube Symphony Orchastra Grand Finale streams to 33 million people in 189 countries. [Updated 7:18pm]