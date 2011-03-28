2011 Social Media Yearbook

In Internet years, social media has been around for a while. One could say that it has moved beyond infancy, beyond adolescence, and moved into the realm of “Internet High School.” Despite their size, social media powerhouses Facebook, Twitter and others aren’t quite the adult that sites like Google, Yahoo, and AOL are, but they’re on the verge.
Someone should make them a yearbook!
Someone already has.
Our friends at Flowtown put together this entertaining look at social media through the eyes of a yearbook editor. What does the class of 2011 look like?
Click to Enlarge.