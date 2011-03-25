advertisement
YouTube Turns Off the Lights For Earth Hour

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read

If your YouTube viewing experience seems a little strange this weekend, don’t be alarmed. YouTube is aiming to increase awareness of this year’s Earth Hour by darkening its video watch page this Saturday from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM (in your local timezone). Check out the video below for more info, and read more about Earth Hour here.

