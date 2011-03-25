The Products in Morgan Spurlock’s “The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”

THE ROGUE

Since Morgan Spurlock’s documentary was a response, in part, to product

placement on Heroes, we talked to Hayden Panettiere’s publicist about whether the

actress would pose with Spurlock for a photo evoking John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Her

publicist was interested, but we backed off because Spurlock is 40 and Panettiere is

21.

VOTE MERRELL!

In Spurlock’s movie, he interviews consumer advocate and Al Gore slayer Ralph

Nader. “For heaven’s sake,” Nader says, “if you’re going to sell out, you ought to be

paid. I was supposed to be paid with a shoe, but that didn’t fit. You’ve got to find

someone who can use a size 12 narrow.”

SUPER SIZE ME…NOT!

Spurlock refused to be photographed with brand logos in his mouth, an homage to

the poster of his most successful documentary. When he asked if he could get a cut of

our advertising revenues for this story, we declined.