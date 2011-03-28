Education: Uncertainty Isn’t the Only Risk

Yesterday I gave a talk at the Snoqualmie Valley School District Foundation fundraising luncheon. My role was to help them envision the future of education. Some of the comments I made yesterday will be relevant to the scenarios we build on this blog. As an avid anti-futurist, I said I didn’t know what education would look like, but that I was tracking how many of its attributes might play out.

That said, there are some things I feel very strongly about, regardless of

the future. These are considered robust implications in a scenario planning

exercise. I will discuss a few of those, and then discuss some of the

uncertainties.

Learning How to Learn With technology evolving at an exponential rate,

and with it the rise of new industries; and with ever more of the planet’s human

population bumping into each other in cyberspace, if not directly connecting to

one another through social media, the ability to learn new things will be

important. Successful people will learn this regardless of their formal

education experience, but there will be tremendous missed opportunity if we

don’t use the 19-years of education afforded most students (yes, less in

developing countries, but increasing) to teach students how to learn, and

through that, how to accept and embrace change.

Horizon Scanning and Scenario Planning It may seem a bit self-serving

to say that scenario planning is a robust implication for education, but if we

accept that the future is uncertain and that we need to embrace change, then

teaching people how to use techniques for navigating that change by anticipating

possible outcomes is an important skill and mindset. If we continue to teach

history as a series of dates and timelines rather than contingencies–if we only

teach writing as linear narratives that start with outlining–and if confiscate

cell phones rather than helping learners understand the risks and leverage the

opportunities–then we teach a future of constraint rather than a future of

possibility. One of my comments yesterday followed a geocaching GPS

presentation. The GPS systems were procured through a local grant. I said that

in the future, we wouldn’t need the grant because we would ask the students to

just use their phones rather than confiscate them.

Transliteracy People will need to know how to effectively communicate

in various media. Today it is e-mail, text, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. With

apps like FourSquare and Color, location

is becoming a component of communication. How does location change the way we

write and communicate? Who knows what channels will become popular tomorrow.

What we do know is that people should learn how to effectively and safely

transverse these channels, and ideally, add value–and garner value–when they

participate./p>

Culture Awareness and Sensitivity With so much work becoming

non-local, people will need to understand how to communicate and work with those

from other parts of the world. Start this early. The new Avenues school experiment attempts to

transforms schools from local entities into global institutions. Some futures

suggest that globalization could fracture under the influence of strong

nationalism or based on natural disasters, like a global epidemic or massive

solar storm. This implication for education, however, is not irrelevant even in

that future, as a disruption in globalization would not result in the immediate

repatriation of foreign national or immigrants from their current places of

residence. In other words, there is little downside to investing in cultural

awareness and sensitivity, and plenty of utility in it, no matter which future

unfolds.

Dropping the Industrial Age Framework This is perhaps the most

controversial of the robust implications, and one that appears here and on the

list of uncertainties (as Measurement Approach below). We think of

schools as factories and tests scores as key performance indicators. Current

approaches to testing do not serve learning. Some educators take large chunks of

their year to “teach to the test.” Some school districts, when faced with

enormous post-Great Recession budget pressures, choose to invest mainly in

programs that drive better standardized tests results. The rewards structure of

public and private funding reinforces this industrial age mentality. This

appears justified when studies, such as the one conducted by Kuncel and Nezlett

(Standardized

Tests Predict Graduate Student’s Success,) suggest that standardized

admissions test are valid predictors of “valid predictors of many aspects of

student success across academic and applied fields.” If we take a factory view

of education, then we should be able to see that the elimination of variability

and the use of standard approaches to problem solving would result in better

performance because the people entering the institution were pre-selected to

conform to the institution’s learning approach. You can’t make rubber balls in a

ball bearing factory any more than you can make radical inventors in an

institution dedicated to cookie cutter MBAs. In the Kuncel and Nezlett study

they recognize that many of the soft skills, including networking,

professionalism, leadership and administrative performance were not captured–or

good graduate student may not make a great leader.