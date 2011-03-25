Apple Rumor Roundup: New MobileMe, More and Better Location Apps, Smart TV

The Apple rumor mill grinds ever on, and has turned up new hints about the future of MobileMe, location apps, and that Apple TV story (again).

MobileMe goes free?

Apple seems to have ceased sales of MobileMe direct to customers, and a revamp is both highly anticipated and overdue. Rumors have been building up, and center on a new free access business model, and the launch of iTunes streaming service as a “music locker” stored in user’s MobileMe iDisk space in the cloud–possibly utilizing the North Carolina data center.

Now those rumors have acquired an extra momentum with suggestions from “informed sources” that Apple has closed a deal with Warner music, and then leveraged that fact in discussions with other labels. The closing date for these deals is seemingly close–Apple is rumored to be planning an April launch for the revamped MobileMe. The new service may well be free (or at least partly) and include more cloud-centric facilities for storing and sharing files of all sorts, from photos to business productivity files.

The rumored price for Apple’s “music locker”? A very reasonable-sounding $20 per year.

Location, location, location (apps)