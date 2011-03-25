Nintendo 3DS: Controlling Innovation

While I have issues with Nintendo 3DS as a gadget , there is no denying that it is a remarkable gaming machine. With the 3-D capabilities come interesting media opportunities–it allows you to take 3-D photos, a 3-D version of OK Go’s “White Knuckles” music video comes with the handheld, and Netflix will stream in 3-D this summer. But looking beyond the flashy 3-D graphics, it is the treasure trove of innovative gameplay features that should make gamers excited.

Since the Nintendo 3DS features both outward- and player-facing cameras (two cameras for 3-D images, actually), it enables some impressive Augmented Reality gaming. The 3DS comes with a picture of a coinblock from Super Mario. Point the camera at it, and it comes to life, letting you play minigames like archery and fishing, right there on your table. The player-facing camera can also be used in interesting ways: The Sims 3 uses a photo of your face as part of your Sim. Sims producer Ken Ogasawara said, “I had a lot of fun working with the camera and using it to get pictures of friends into the game. A combination of the face recognition and augmented reality would be an interesting concept, where it would not only bring something out into the world, but perhaps bringing in something into the world at the same time with the camera on the front and back.”

The gyroscope and accelerometer allow motion control gaming, such as in Steel Diver. You are at a submarine periscope and actually rotate your whole body to turn your view and spot enemy ships to torpedo. These same sensors allow the 3DS, when in “sleep mode” to act as a pedometer to track how much you walk–which earns you coins to buy extras in certain games.

Even the system’s wireless capabilities provide an innovative feature–Street Pass. When your 3DS is in sleep mode, you can exchange data with other 3DS systems in your vicinity. This enables features like automatic battles in Street Fighter IV 3D. In both racing games Ridge Racer 3D and Asphalt 3D you share ghost data, so you can race against cars that reflect the best lap times of other players. Tony Key, Ubisoft’s SVP of Sales & Marketing, said, “The StreetPass feature will garner a lot of attention from players. StreetPass has enormous potential to create sophisticated meta-games.”