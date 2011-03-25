Time Magnets: Louis XIV, Social Strategy, and Games

Louis XIV, France’s famous Sun King that ruled during much of the 17th century knew how to throw a great party. He kept his ministers and courtiers entertained with a constant string of formal rituals, festivals and entertainment. These included elaborate daily etiquette ceremonies such as Louis’s rising in the morning, and retiring to bed that nobles had to compete against each other to participate in order to receive symbols of rank and status. Louis wisely pursued such measures to keep his ministers and the aristocracy so busy that they would have no energy–or time–to plot against him.

Social Status and Game Layering

From a distance such rituals appear petty or silly–a ceremony for the King’s

morning routine? Yet, historians may look back at social networking etiquette

today (“What? No thank you for my RT? No follow-back?”) and say the

same thing. Look at anyone today meticulously pursuing in FourSquare check-ins,

competing for virtual badges (aka “air”), and collecting friends and

followers like stamps, and the rituals of the French court don’t seem so far-fetched.

Throughout the ages, we humans have prioritized adhering to social norms and

seeking symbols of status.

Louis required his subjects to be constantly present in his court and would

note absences as a mark of shame. Compare this to the guilt people feel when

they don’t act upon their friends request for help in FarmVille, or the weekly

e-mails we receive from Facebook or LinkedIn reminding us that we haven’t logged

on in a while and have pending friend invitations and unanswered e-mail messages.

Why Leave When You Are Comfortable and Entertained?

Louis moved his court from bustling Paris to the sprawling and elegant palace

of Versailles further isolating his court from access to outside power bases.

Compare this with virtual walls that surround users of communities like Facebook,

and Apple. Although the goal is commercial power, not political power, the strategy

and the ultimate motivation is the same.