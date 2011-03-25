Are You M-Ready?

Unless you compete in a market that specifically targets

youth, you probably don’t spend a lot of time thinking about the emergence of

the so-called Millennial Generation in America today.

And if you don’t spend a lot of time thinking about

Millennials, it may come as a surprise to you that at 100 million strong they are

the single largest generational cohort in American history, dwarfing their

predecessors Generation X, and even out-sizing that most famous of all

generational behemoths, The Baby Boomers. “But we don’t sell gum or acne cream,” you may still be

thinking, “so why should we care?” Consider for a moment the half-century long trajectory that

The Boomers have taken from 1960s to the present day. Those bearded idealists

of the civil rights movement are the self same retirees now marching with

placards in the streets protesting for heath-care reform. It’s not hard to see

just how many of the tectonic shifts in culture and commerce over the last half

fifty years have been powered by the demands of the Boomer generation. From Pepsi’s co-opting of Sixties counter-culture, to the

casualization of the workplace, there is a wealth of evidence for how closely linked broad

changes in the American landscape have been to the Boomers moving through time,

like the proverbial egg in the snake. Millennials are not just a more voluminous generation than

Boomers, but better educated, more self-esteemed, more demanding, more

technologically savvy, more empowered and wired to win at the game of life. And they

are pouring daily by the tens of thousands into the commercial and cultural

mainstream. In short, no matter what business you are in, they are your

next generation of consumers. Whether three years, five, or ten from now, sooner or later

the Millennials will be the ones standing in the grocery isle, or in the bank

managers office, or in the car dealership evaluating your product or service

offering, asking “is this for me, really?” More likely, of course, they won’t

be standing in any of these places, but doing it on a voice-activated iPad

while driving to work in Smart Car Version 3.0, but you get the point.

And if you want a vision of the kind of impact this

generation can have on an industry, just look at some of the categories where

they have come to play already: music– transformed from a big label album-driven model to something so

customizable and just-in-time that it’s barely recognizable as the industry it

once was; clothing–the fast fashion of a Forever 21 shattering traditional

“one merchandise drop per season” models into shards; and of course the

social networking “industry,” remarkable in so many ways, not least of which is

the speed with which a single business entity can go from zero to half a

billion consumers. At MTV, of course, youth is our market. MTV made a decision at its point of inception to never grow

old with the audience but to reinvent periodically for each “generation next.”

So naturally, we have been one of the companies impacted first and dramatically

by the Millennial generation coming of age as entertainment consumers. Because young people are our viewers and because they

are so fast and so fickle (and becoming ever more so), we study them with a

deep intensity and intimacy. We strive to understand not just the “what,” but

also the “why”–their drives (conscious and unconscious), desires, passions,

fears, and challenges. In all of our work with Millennials, we have identified a

series of traits that are quite unique to this generation (versus prior

generations), and which we believe will have dramatic implications on who

they will become as consumers–not just consumers of entertainment,

but of cars, homes, refrigerators, and shampoo. Before describing these principles, it’s important to

highlight two tectonic forces that move beneath much of what defines the

uniqueness of this generation. The first, and perhaps most important, is the

recalibration of the nuclear family and, as a consequence, the way this

generation was parented.

A century of “parent-centered” nuclear family has steadily

been under-going a paradigm shift,

and may have just passed the tipping point. The nucleus of the family has been moving

towards the child, and Millennials look like the first generation raised in

that new nuclear family structure. No longer the hierarchical structure with

authoritarian parent “leadership,” the new family is flattened to a democracy, with

collective (if not kid-driven) decision-making process. Parents are more like

best friends, life coaches, or as we at MTV call them “peer-ents.” 75% of Millennials in an MTV study agreed that “Parents of

people my age would rather support their children than punish them,” 58% agreed,

“My parents are like a best friend to me.” No longer is it necessary to “rebel against” authoritarian

parents to individuate, engage in acts of self-expression, or push at the

boundaries. As one youth psychologist we work with pointed out, “Parents don’t

say you can’t go to the party, they create safe spaces to consume alcohol, they

say Can I pick you up afterwards?, Here’s money for a taxi.” Self-expression, having your voice heard, following your own

path–these are all values that are positively encouraged in modern parenting

styles. Why rebel when you simply need to explain your behavior in terms of “my

experiment in self discovery.” Percentage of

Millennials who agree with the following statements

(from MTV Millennial Edge

Study, 2010):

• I’m always expressing

myself in different ways – 81%

• I hate it when other

people expect me to live by their rules – 76%

• If I want something,

nothing is going to stop me – 69%

In short, the power dynamics of the family have shifted

dramatically, and much of the empowered, one could even say “super-powered”

style of the Millennials has its roots in this redistribution. And in the style of pouring gasoline on a fire, the second tectonic

shift is technology. The “You Demand It,” push button, everything free, always

on culture of technology and the Internet has amplified much of the “social

coding” of the way Millennials were parented. And as many commentators have

already pointed out, the revolution will be tweeted. The power is in the hands

of a million anonymous hands, and can be wielded apparently consequence free,

in real time, with the click of a mouse.

Based on what we know about what makes this generation tick,

and what we hear and observe about them on a daily basis, we have distilled

down five principles, or perhaps they would be better described as challenges

for businesses thinking about what it will mean to cater to this Millennial

consumer as they come on line in a major way to more and more sectors of

business. 1. What

will it mean when co-creation with your consumer becomes part of your business

model? A generation

raised on “children should be seen and heard” simply will not be a passive

consumer of anything. They will demand a voice in, a stake in, even a creative

point of view about, everything that your business does–from the product

itself to the way it is sold and marketed, to the social responsibility

policies of the organization itself. They may or may not choose to use that

power (for example only miniscule percentages of people actually contribute to

the crowd-sourced IP of Wikipedia), but they will demand that the mechanisms

are in place that give them the choice to participate and the feeling that

co-creativity drives the development process. And this probably won’t be a one-time event (“lets go and do

some creative focus groups and get our audience to help us think about

innovation”). It will be an on-going real time feedback loop with demonstrable

impact and validation built in. One of the most buzzed about ad campaigns of

the last few years is Old Spice, where real time changes happen in the

commercial creative as a result of input from the audience. There’s the beauty

of the idea itself, and then there’s the power of the feedback/validation loop

created with the audience–“See, you matter, your vote counts, your impact is

felt and something moves as a consequence, you are smart and creative and you have … power.”

And speaking of smarter … 2. What

will it mean to make your product ten times smarter than it is today? In all the research we conduct with this generation at MTV,

the word we perhaps hear the most is “smart” (closely followed by “random,”

“awkward,” “awesome,” and “love”). “Smart” means a multitude of things to the

generation, but one thing that’s common is that it carries a very high premium

and social currency. For the most educated generation in history, told by so-called “velcro” parents that smart is

everything, it should hardly be a surprise. And indeed 57% of the generation

consider themselves smarter than their parents, and 68% agree that “Nerds are

the new jocks”!

We already have the Smartphone, the Smart Car and even Smart

Water. What is smart soap, smart diapers, smart gas stations. When you investigate the concepts of smartness further with

the generation, some of the nuances that emerge give fascinating insights into

their collective psyche. For something to be “smart” it has to, for example, entertain

me, remember what I do and anticipate my needs, do “everything” for me, have

built-in complexity and layers of meaning, shape-shift, be as smart as me! 3. What

will it mean to be in a “two player game” with your consumer? Millennials have a natural predisposition to view situations

in terms of the metaphor of a game. Take the workplace–“what are the rules of

this world, what are the levels, how do I get to the 10th one as

quickly as possible (that nice CEO suite on the corner of the top floor), is

there a shortcut, a smart bomb, a secret entrance, a magic potion?” Foursquare,

the location-based social networking site, literally turns one’s social life

into a game complete with badges, medals, trophies, and even mayor-hood awarded

to “players.” The generation learned young and learned well how to

expertly negotiate with their parents to get a pass out of homework or a day

off school … power-players in the game called “family.” Raised on a diet of almost millions of hours of World Of

Warcraft, elaborate world kid-centered “constructs” like Harry Potter, and

soccer trophies for the whole team, Millennials want to win. Asked about “worldview” based on the following phrases, the

intergeneration differences here become quickly apparent.

“Game” the system:

Millennials – 53%

Boomers – 26% Protest the system:

Millennials – 13%

Boomers – 59% Marketing to this generation may be more like a two player

game, where everyone’s looking for the win win. How will your campaigns create

a sense of “play” on the part of the audience, a sense of depth and levels, a

sense of engagement, a validation loop, and ultimately a sense of material and

emotional victory (or even of being the special one that figured out how to

game it )? In the marketing campaign for Halo 3, level after level of depth was

buried within layers of the marketing campaign, consumers freeze-framing DVR

playback of commercials to pick up codes embedded in the film to follow

breadcrumbs down Internet wormholes for the next clue. 4. What

will it mean to your business to operate in on-going versions rather than a

final product? If we had to identify someone who is the face of the

Generation, the way that Bob Dylan perhaps was for the Boomers or Kurt Cobaine

for Xers, then today that face would be Lady Gaga’s. Considered beyond doubt the “most interesting

person today” by the generation the core characteristic of Gaga is the speed

and ferocity of her self-reinvention. She is doing in 10 minutes what it too

Madonna ten years to achieve. Who do you think is the most interesting person in pop culture today?



Size of word indicates volume of response: The parental premium placed on self expression for today’s

kids, combined with technology tools to literally “curate the self” in real

time, has created an insatiable appetite for newness. If something does not

version, it quickly becomes boring. This has always, of course, been the

consumer need that drives every company’s innovations engine, but the requisite

rpm of that engine is rapidly going into the red zone as this generation come

on line as buyers. It’s no longer acceptable, for example, that chewing gum

remain the same flavor throughout the duration of the chew. No, the gum has to

flavor-shift mid chew lest the chewer’s dopamine/adrenaline cycles start to

fade and new stimulus is required. 5. What

will it mean when there is no such thing as an un-connected product?

Everything we are learning about the generation points to a

need to be constantly connected, existentially uncomfortable with the feeling

of being “alone,” experiencing a fear of missing out when they stray to the hinterlands

of their social graph. One interesting piece of research led us to understand

how the automobile, so squarely a symbol of freedom and independence for prior

generations, has become in danger of being perceived as a “disconnection

device” for Millennials. “Trapped” inside the hermetically sealed vehicle, “alone”,

and of course unable to text and check your status update, the feeling of the

open road becomes the very antithesis of freedom, more like isolation. A product which is ‘un-connected’ has a certain inertness

for the generation. At the more superficial level even the most inert product

can build a web site and “connect”. But it is much more challenging to

re-imagine your product experience by asking how to increase its innate

connectedness. What would a connected retail experience look like? Perhaps like

the so called “haul video” syndrome where kids film themselves in changing rooms

trying out different outfits, post the film of their ensembles in real time,

and seek feedback from their social network on which ones look best before

purchasing. As the old hockey adages goes, you don’t skate to where the

puck is, you skate to where it’s headed. And in the case of the Millennials,

we’re looking at a hundred million pucks moving towards open ice where bold,

As the old hockey adages goes, you don't skate to where the puck is, you skate to where it's headed. And in the case of the Millennials, we're looking at a hundred million pucks moving towards open ice where bold, as-yet-unimagined products and services will some day await them. So heads-up, here come the Millennials.

Nick Shore is Senior Vice President of Strategic Consumer Insights and Research at MTV. He is responsible for all of MTV's research efforts across MTV, MTV2, mtv.com, mtvU, and MTV Tr3s platforms.