Researcher Nabs $500K to Work On “Green Software”

A computer scientist from Binghamton University has recently scored about a half million in funding–$450,000 from the National Science Foundation, and $50,000 from Google–that will help support his interested in “green” software development.

Green software? It’s an issue we’ve looked at before–some computer code is said to be “greener” than others, for instance, if it operates faster and therefore is more energy-efficient.

“Saving energy is an activity that should come from many layers,” said Binghamton’s Yu David Liu, the recipient of the grants, who has been at the university since 2008, in a release. And it should even come in lines of computer code.

As readers of our earlier post on the “greenest” code will no doubt remember, there is some debate over what code is, in fact, greenest. Some codes may run faster in some instances; other codes in others. This is one of the questions Liu wants to tackle, who has noted that none of the mainstream computer languages support “energy-aware programming.”

But it’s not the only one. In fact, there are a number of outstanding research questions in the small field of green programming. In a fantastically complex, million-line-long program, how do you map the energy-consumption patterns of the program as a whole, given consumption patterns of its parts?

“One of the central notions of this project is, we believe programmers know more,” Liu tells Fast Company. Previous approaches tend to ignore basic software, focusing instead on hardware or only on high-level software like operating systems. But who better than the laborers toiling in each individual line of code to make decisions that affect the energy efficiency of the whole?”