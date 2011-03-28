Q: Who’s Dominating Q&A Sites? A: No One

Social Media Q&A is all the rage: Facebook just upgraded its questions feature, TED launched a website for its own community, Quora has culled a suprising response from experts, and firebrand Congressman Anthony Weiner held a marathon Twitter session on the anniversary of the new healthcare law. The sheer diversity of platforms shows that a single site is yet to fully satiate the complex demands of the question-and-answer appetite. In part, this is because the most popular platforms suffer from trolls, half-baked soapboxing, and poor data on user’s background expertise. Some niche websites have found success, such as Help a Reporter Out, but everyone, from Google to the White House, is still seeking a champion to lead the space.



Negative response bias

Professional pollsters learned early on that voluntary surveys were plagued with angry, emotional respondents. Classic Statistics texts love to regale undergrads with the story of famed writer Ann Landers who solicited responses to the question, “If you had to do it over again, would you have children?” A whopping 70% answered “no,” ostensibly upending the long held belief that humans, by and large, love their children (and want more). The culprit, was, of course, negative response bias, since feeling angry boosted the motivation to participate and warn others from experiencing their same fate–flooding the survey with regretful respondents.

Yet, Q&A platforms commit the same methodological sin as Landers: soliciting voluntary answers (as opposed to randomly contacting participants). The negative response bias would ultimately become the death knell for America Speaking Out, an opinion solicitation website for congressional Republicans to canvass their consituents. Almost immediately after it launched, a stampede of radical conservatives and snarky liberals overran the website with recommendations like “How about if Congress actually do [sic] thier job and VET or Usurper in Chief, Obama is NOT a Natural Born Citizen in any way.” Since then, the much touted experiment has been left to fade away. While ASO may be an extreme example, any voluntary survey, from a Facebook poll to a Twitter question, is haunted with doubts that the answers come from the least rational observers.



Personal soapbox for attention seekers



Voluntary surveys can pander to the most verbose users in the crowd (think about the student in a college class who feels the need to answer nearly every question). Congressman John Garamendi’s office felt the difficulty in sifting through the chaff during his experiment using the mega-popular user-submitted news site, Reddit.com. “Ask me anything” he courageously wrote, and 2,670 comments later, his office updated the post with a diplomatic apology about not being able to “answer all of your questions”.