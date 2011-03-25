iFive: Kodak’s $1B IP Row, Google Keeps DUI Apps, Google Music Streaming Due Soon, Color App’s Big Update, Oracle’s Big Profits

1. Kodak may (or may not) be a fading name associated with photography, but no matter how much its core business is slipping away, it’s not dead yet–and if a dispute over patents with Apple and RIM concerning mobile digital photography is anything to go by, it’ll be around for a while. That’s because the royalties Kodak may be due could total over $1 billion. According to its CEO, Kodak “deserves to win.”

2. Google has said it won’t pull DUI checkpoint apps from its Android Marketplace, despite facing direct requests from four serving senators. A source has revealed Google will only remove apps that directly violate its policies, and none of the apps in question do so. RIM has responded by pulling the apps, Apple is still silent on the matter. But since the apps appear to be legal, Google is keeping them. Can we expect a legal tussle?

3. Google’s Music service, long rumored to be in the works, is apparently due to be revealed very soon. Inside sources have revealed that the company is now in the process of rigorous testing of Music internally in a “dog-fooding” process the firm uses to test its products. The streaming digital music facility would seem to be in advanced stages of technological readiness, but there’s one thing holding Google back–the same thing rumored to be restraining Apple’s version: deals with the music labels.

4. Hot-topic photo sharing app Color is due for a big update very soon to tackle the app’s one clanging flaw: Loneliness. Since it’s a location-based nuanced friendship app, if you fire it up in the middle of nowhere (or somewhere the app hasn’t become popular yet) you’ll get zero interactivity. Hence the update will prevent you from starting it if you’re in a remote place, and the range of “nearby” users will be increased. Can we predict controversy from the first of these changes? The update’s due next week.

5. Database vendor Oracle has seen its profits rocket upwards some 78% over the previous financial quarter, and sales climbed up 37%. Part of the upswing was due to a big deal with Salesforce.com to construct the company’s cloud services platform using Oracle as a core. All in all earnings per share reached 54 cents, beating analyst expectations of 50 cents. Not to be confused with 50 Cent.

