Why I Want to Come Back as a Dog in My Next Life

If I’m ever reincarnated as a dog, I would want to live in the corporate office of Pet Food Express, in Oakland, California. It also seems like a fun place to work for humans.

In my quest to find hidden heroes of inclusive workplace cultures, where employees love to go and customers love to do business, I discovered Pet Food Express, when I bought my last bag of food for my dog Xion.

I was astounded at how much information employees had and were willing to share about dogs, cats, and almost any other non-human inhabitant of a human’s house. They also knew how to provide incredible customer service.

After my great experience at the store, I decided I needed to meet the people who owned the business, to see if they were as wonderful as the employees said. I also wanted to know if this was a company that had the same culture throughout their organization, or if it was just that one store on University Ave, in Berkeley, Ca.

I met with Mark Witriol, “Chief Dog Food Taster,” and co-owner, and Terry Lim, the COO, who took me on the tour, stopping in every office to say hello to everyone’s dogs. I could tell that this company lives to love their employees, and customers (human or animal.)

Walking through headquarter with Terry, I got to see the whole operation from reception to the warehouse. Everyone I met, seemed glad to be there, and comfortable interacting with their senior leaders.

Terry said, “We believe in a culture of recognition, where people know they’re valued for the diverse talents, skills and experience they bring. Our employees are really the heroes in our organization”