Don’t Even Bother Retweeting This: Elizabeth Taylor Overtakes Crises in Japan, Libya on Twitter

Remember the swine flu? Not since the pandemic of 1918 has the public so feared influenza. Health organizations worldwide warned of the potentially global threat to our wellbeing. Vice President Joe Biden, Mr. Amtrak himself, suggested we avoid using public transportation (including trains!) for fear of H1N1 spreading. And every news organization in the U.S. featured updates on the virus round-the-clock.

That is, until the next round of crises…the Gulf oil spill, the shooting in Arizona, the health-care bill, General McChrystal’s swipes at his superiors. The news media runs on a crisis-to-disaster cycle–and often, it’s difficult to determine why an issue that caused so much concern could evaporate from the public awareness so quickly.

In the world of social media, that cycle is even more hyperactive. Take Twitter. In the past few weeks, crises in Egypt, then Lybia, and then Japan dominated the public dialogue. But yesterday, Elizabeth Taylor passed away…and how quickly our conversations changed.

Thanks to data compiled by Crimson Hexagon, which uses a statistical human-assisted approach to monitoring Twitter chatter, we can see how the conversation changes once a new event occurs. In this instance, on March 23, conversations surrounding Elizabeth Taylor dominated some 500,000 tweets. Japan? Just 119,397. And Libya? Around 97,499.

Crimson is also able to determine public perception, with green representing positive sentiment, gray neutral, and red negative. It’s interesting to see that Elizabeth Taylor’s death was able to drum up more emotion–either positive or negative–than either crisis in Japan or Libya.