Missing.net Responds to Japanese Disaster With Altruistic Innovation

A new crowd-sourced person finder/information gathering app called Missing.net has arrived. In the aftermath of recent global disasters, several similar systems have been created, suggesting a new trend in altruistic tech.

Within just a handful of hours of the Japanese earthquake, Google released a new edition of its person finder app dedicated to helping Japan’s citizens locate each other amid the chaos. It was powerful, if limited, and it came with an API to let other developers access some of its powers. That’s exactly what the Red Helmets Foundation, dedicated to helping victims of natural disasters, has just done with its Missing.net website–an interactive, media-heavy, crowd-sourced person finder application that leverages Google’s code to create a very sophisticated system to help locate missing persons.

The site offers the chance to browse through missing persons data in the hope you can identify someone, add information to a missing person’s profile, or upload photos or video that may help searchers identify particular people in the scene. If you sign up to the site, you can flag particular victims and receive alerts if there’s new information on their profile.

Not only is it a smart use of Google’s tech, it’s powerful enough that it has its own API, so that still more third-party coders can write cleverer apps that using it as a base. The idea is that after the Japanese disaster, the core offering of Missing.com can be applied whenever another tragedy occurs–instead of having to be crafted from scratch.

