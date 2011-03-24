Unsolicited Advice for Jack Dorsey on His Rumored Re-Tweet, Courtesy of Himself

Several recent reports suggest Jack Dorsey, who helped spawn Twitter years ago, could be returning to a much larger role in the company. Dorsey had been ousted from his role as CEO, supplanted by Evan Williams, and Dorsey went on to pursue a new venture with Square, the mobile payment company. But now that Williams has stepped down as CEO, yielding that position to Dick Costolo, Dorsey has become more involved at Twitter–and might be coming on full-time as something like Chief Product Officer.

All of which makes Vanity Fair‘s April profile by David Kirkpatrick very timely. We studied Kirkpatrick’s profile, which you should read in its entirety here, for insights into why Chief Product Officer could be an ideal position for Dorsey–and why he might succeed or fail. If Dorsey wants to keep Twitter strong, the subject he might do best to study is himself. So we at Fast Company have taken the liberty of imagining ourselves to be Jack Dorsey’s therapist, spinning expert advice out of things the man himself has said:

1. Keep things simple.

Buried about a third of the way into the profile is what seems like the core of what has made Dorsey successful (very successful–he might be worth something like $300 million). “Making something simple is very difficult,” he says at one point, adding that he learned much from the precision and control in the work of his ex-girlfriend Sofiane Sylve, a ballet dancer. Twitter’s main virtue is its simplicity–its clean interface, its neat design, its constraints that enforce brevity. Which is why the notion that Twitter might need a “Chief Product Officer” to begin with makes us a tad nervous. The New York Times today makes the sound point that “mission creep” could be damaging to services like Readability and Instapaper, whose whole raison d’être is to keep things simple. Dorsey should avoid complicating things if he returns to Twitter.

2. And don’t get distracted.

Though Kirkpatrick writes that Dorsey devotes “most of his waking hours” to his two companies, and that he has a singular ability to stay focused, we also learn that Dorsey, in the past, has been all over the place. He gave up coding for a while to pursue a career as a botanical illustrator. He spent thousands of hours becoming a certified massage therapist, only to learn that San Francisco didn’t really need any more of those. To be well-rounded is a fine thing, to be sure, and a venture capitalist who invested in Square praised Dorsey’s “ability to blend ideas.” But there’s a fine line between being well-rounded and being unable to commit.