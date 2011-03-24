A Tale of Two Future Net TVs, From Apple and Microsoft

Recent moves by two of the biggest names in tech may be shedding light on their plans for digitally connected televisions. Can Apple and Microsoft succeed where Google and Yahoo have already been?

Microsoft’s interactive TV business

Microsoft‘s Tom Gibbons, a member of the Windows Phone team since 2009, and previously head of Microsoft Hardware business (makers of some very successful keyboards and mice) has recently been repurposed. His job title inside MS is now “corporate vice president of TV and Service Business within Microsoft’s Interactive Entertainment Business.” His responsibilities include “driving subscriptions usage and global partnerships” for this business unit, using the fact that he’s “experienced in hardware, software and consumer product development.”

Gibbons is, to put it bluntly, a hardware guy. While at the Windows Phone team, he’s reported to have led the group that came up with the hardware reference designs for Win Phone 7 handsets–and his experience at the Hardware business unit speaks for itself.

All of this has the tech world pondering one question: Is Microsoft planning an assault on the Net-connected TV game? There have been rumors about this since late last year, and the fact that the company’s been making some success with its Xbox content interface and Media Center systems certainly adds to the intrigue.

Apple’s AirPlay licensing deal