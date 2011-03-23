Lala Founder Unveils $41 Million Real-Time Photo-Sharing App Called Color

In December, rumors started floating that serial entrepreneur Bill Nguyen, who last sold online music company Lala to Apple in 2009, had purchased the domain Color.com for $350,000. Many wondered: Could this mark Nguyen’s next (and eighth) business venture?

“I did buy it, and I also bought the English spelling, Colour.com,” Nguyen tells Fast Company with a smile. “It’s one of the perks of having done multiple startups: You can buy all the vowels.”



If you can’t already tell, Nguyen is shamelessly confident about his latest product Color, a real-time photo-sharing app that launches today for the iPhone and Android. And so are investors, including Bain and Sequoia Capital, which have already sunk $41 million dollars into the service even before its seen the light of day. Why are so many VCs drooling for Color?

Simply put, Color allows you to share images, videos, and text with other people around you. No login or password is required. Just boot up the app, and you’ll gain access to photos–Nguyen calls it a “visual diary”–from all who are nearby, whether coworkers, neighbors, or the guy you’re riding the elevator with. As Nguyen explains, Color is for the social graph you aren’t already networked up to.

“When I go to a restaurant or public event or cafe, don’t I want to know some of these people around me?” he says. “We thought we could build something that would allow you to get to know everyone else that is not already your Facebook friend.”

So imagine you’re at a family member’s wedding. Bridesmaids are snapping pictures of the groom. A friend is shooting video of your kooky cousin singing along with the band on stage. Your sister is taking pictures on the dance floor. With Facebook, all these images wouldn’t show up online for days, weeks, or months even. On Color, the images are available all in real-time, no hassle.