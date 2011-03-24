What to Do When Your Team Fails

When you suffer a defeat, the tendency to want to withdraw is powerful. That is especially true when the setback occurs in public. The only trouble is that if you are a manager, the last thing you can do is withdraw. You have other responsibilities.

This thought came to me as I was watching the behavior of

losing coaches in the NCAA basketball tourney. The experienced ones know how to

accept defeat and to a coach they all say they want to get back into the locker

room with their players. This is not a hide-and-seek game they play with the

media. It seems sincere.

The lesson for managers is that when a team you lead falls

to achieve a goal, the time for you to exert your presence is now, not later.

You may be feeling awful, even worse than your employees, but you need to spend

time with your team. Your own career may even be on the line and that is all

the more reason to delve into details with your team. Here are some

suggestions.

Affirm their

contributions. When good employees put themselves out to achieve a

milestone they have a personal stake in the outcome. If the team falls short,

then they feel personally dejected. The leader who spends time with individual

employees is one who can buck up the entire team.

Pick apart the

mistakes. Focus first on process. Mistakes were made. Figure what went

wrong. Then assign responsibility. But do it with a spirit of investigation,

not finger pointing. When people are down there is a tendency to point fingers.

That will do little to diagnose the problems.

Discuss what to do next.

Not everything likely went wrong. It is important to diagnose the positives

and decide how they can be repeated. There may be a feeling that you have to

begin from scratch and do it all over again. That is not always the case. And

if it is so, you are still ahead of where you were earlier because you have the

experience of what works and what does not.

Follow through.

Leverage what you have learned from the review process to figure out next steps.

Very often the manager will need to find more resources or maybe more time.

Sometimes the team may need new blood. Whatever is necessary the manager must

plan for it and put the plan into action.