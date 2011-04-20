Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy

Sister Act fans rejoice! It’s been nearly 20 years since the

wacky tale of a lounge singer turned phony nun became a classic, but now

it’s being resurrected for Broadway. Silver-screen success doesn’t

always mean quality theater (we’re looking at you, Legally Blonde), but with music by Grammy and Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin)

and a box-office record-breaking run in London, failure seems unlikely.

“It’s not about how good the movie is,” says Bill Taylor, one of the

show’s producers. “It’s about how good the show is. And it’s fantastic.”