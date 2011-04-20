Sister Act fans rejoice! It’s been nearly 20 years since the
wacky tale of a lounge singer turned phony nun became a classic, but now
it’s being resurrected for Broadway. Silver-screen success doesn’t
always mean quality theater (we’re looking at you, Legally Blonde), but with music by Grammy and Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin)
and a box-office record-breaking run in London, failure seems unlikely.
“It’s not about how good the movie is,” says Bill Taylor, one of the
show’s producers. “It’s about how good the show is. And it’s fantastic.”
WED, APRIL 20
WATCH
Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.