Want an App That Will Help You Become a Multi-Linguist?

By Belinda Parmar1 minute Read

Bonjourno! (Hello!)

This week the Lady Geeks bring out your inner
linguist. We give you the power to translate on-the-go! Ovi’s new
Multitranslate and Language Master help you speak the native tongue to
save you from sounding like you’re speaking in tongues whilst abroad…

Our App of the week is Pixelpipe, a wonderful app that allows you to upload pictures and videos to your blog by the touch of a button.

