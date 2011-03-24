Want an App That Will Help You Become a Multi-Linguist?

Bonjourno! (Hello!)
This week the Lady Geeks bring out your inner
linguist. We give you the power to translate on-the-go! Ovi’s new
Multitranslate and Language Master help you speak the native tongue to
save you from sounding like you’re speaking in tongues whilst abroad…
Our App of the week is Pixelpipe, a wonderful app that allows you to upload pictures and videos to your blog by the touch of a button.
