The Top 16 Schools for Green MBAs, Revealed

Looking to capitalize on the growing wave of excitement over all things green? Consider attending a green MBA program. Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine just released their first rankings of the top 16 green MBA programs in the U.S.–a list that includes perennial favorites like Columbia University, Duke University, Stanford University, and New York University.

Other choices, such as Portland State, Clark University, Babson College, and Bentley University, are a bit more surprising. How did they make the cut? Each has an impressive green curriculum, local impact, and high rankings from faculty and students.

Babson offers over a dozen sustainable-themed classes, such as Imagining Sustainability, Water in America, and Social Responsibility in Malaysia, and the school even has its own Sustainability Office. Bentley has a plan to become completely carbon-neutral by 2030, and Portland State’s Center for Global Leadership in Sustainability hosts an annual conference on business and sustainability.

And of course, each of the chosen schools has some star alumni to look up to. Claremont University has Dr. Michael Crooke, former CEO of Patagonia, Duke has John Rego, the director of sustainability for Sony Entertainment, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has Katherine Jennrich, Wal-Mart’s senior manager of energy services.

Sustainability is still a new-ish area for business schools, so keep an eye on these MBA programs in the coming years–the rankings could quickly shift. Check out the full list here.

