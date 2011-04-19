In the battle to be mayor at your coffee outpost, it’s easy to
overlook the stat that only 1% of smartphone owners use location-based
apps more than once a week. To nudge more folks into joining the
geo-craze, TripAdvisor and Groupon are adapting data from Facebook
Places and Foursquare to make their recommendations more real-time and
relevant, based on where you are and what your friends most recently
liked. “People have all this location knowledge they’re waiting to
release and share,” says Laurel Ruma, cochair of this Santa Clara
conference. “The question now is, What’s the predictive technology?”
TUE, APRIL 19
TEMPT
Where 2.0
