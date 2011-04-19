In the battle to be mayor at your coffee outpost, it’s easy to

overlook the stat that only 1% of smartphone owners use location-based

apps more than once a week. To nudge more folks into joining the

geo-craze, TripAdvisor and Groupon are adapting data from Facebook

Places and Foursquare to make their recommendations more real-time and

relevant, based on where you are and what your friends most recently

liked. “People have all this location knowledge they’re waiting to

release and share,” says Laurel Ruma, cochair of this Santa Clara

conference. “The question now is, What’s the predictive technology?”