Gym reimbursements and lavish company parties may be going the way of
the dinosaur, but paid time for volunteering is one employee perk not
yet in danger of extinction. Take UnitedHealthcare, whose company
attorneys recently donated 600 hours of pro bono legal service. Or
Target, whose workers spend 450,000 hours annually on projects such as
overhauling school libraries. At Gap, staffers can spend five company
hours each month on causes like teaching underserved youth about job
applications. VolunteerMatch, which pairs corporations with communities,
expects skills-based volunteerism to double by 2015, thanks to a huge
win-win factor: “Employees learn project management skills and improve
their public-speaking skills,” says Gap’s director of employee
engagement, Gail Gershon. “Obviously you want to get promoted, and this
is a clear path to getting there.”
SUN, APRIL 10
PITCH IN
National Volunteer Week
