National Volunteer Week

Gym reimbursements and lavish company parties may be going the way of

the dinosaur, but paid time for volunteering is one employee perk not

yet in danger of extinction. Take UnitedHealthcare, whose company

attorneys recently donated 600 hours of pro bono legal service. Or

Target, whose workers spend 450,000 hours annually on projects such as

overhauling school libraries. At Gap, staffers can spend five company

hours each month on causes like teaching underserved youth about job

applications. VolunteerMatch, which pairs corporations with communities,

expects skills-based volunteerism to double by 2015, thanks to a huge

win-win factor: “Employees learn project management skills and improve

their public-speaking skills,” says Gap’s director of employee

engagement, Gail Gershon. “Obviously you want to get promoted, and this

is a clear path to getting there.”