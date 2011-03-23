Network for Good: Providing Digital and Social Tools for Tsunami Relief

SM: Hi I’m Simon Mainwaring and I’m here with Katya Andresen , who is the COO of Network For Good . She is doing a wonderful outreach on behalf of the victims of the Tsunami in Japan . Tell us about what NFG is doing in a fundraising capacity.

KA: Network for Good makes it easy to give to any of the charities that are providing relief for the victims of the Japanese quake and Tsunami. What’s really exciting is being able to give from anywhere on the Internet, so if you happen to be on AOL or Yahoo today and you see a news story, click on ‘How to Help’ and it takes you right to our site to give. We’re also backing Causes on Facebook and Crowdrise, so you can take action there. So wherever you are online, I encourage you to click through and provide help to those who need it.

SM: When people donate, they want to make sure that their contribution will be effective. Exactly where will their money go?

KA: One of the things that Network for Good does is work with the charities to determine who is actually providing aid on the ground, who is verified to go in and help, and who is in good standing with the IRS. We have a list of fully embedded charities on our site that you can pick from. For example American Red Cross or Oxfam. Or you can click our ‘give to all’ button, and we will send the money to the charities who are receiving the most donations and who are providing relief on the ground.

SM: Why is it so urgent now? Why should people make the effort to reach out on any one of these platforms to make a donation?

KA: Well, as the Japanese government has said, this is one of the worst events ever to strike the country. In fact, they’re comparing it to the devastation of WWII. I think when you see that scale of human need, it is our duty as human beings to step in and help. Imagine what it would be like in our country if a wave came in and washed away six miles of land and all these people lost their homes and our infrastructure was badly affected. We need to step in and help our brothers and sisters in Japan.

SM: Depending on where people surf the web, what are the best places they can contribute.