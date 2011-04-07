We bet you can’t guess the theme of this year’s World Health Day. And
no, that line wasn’t laced with sarcasm — really, we bet you can’t.
After presumably running down the list of big-name global health issues
like malaria, AIDS, obesity, and childhood mortality, the World Health
Organization settled on a 2011 theme that is as scientifically important
as it is difficult to remember: antimicrobial resistance. It’s the idea
that the biggest health threat is the resistance that human bodies are
building up to medicines aimed at fighting health threats. The problem
is compounded by the emerging risk of highly resistant superbugs. Whoa.
While it may not make for the catchiest public-awareness campaign, it
gets major points for being daringly meta.
