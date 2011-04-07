We bet you can’t guess the theme of this year’s World Health Day. And

no, that line wasn’t laced with sarcasm — really, we bet you can’t.

After presumably running down the list of big-name global health issues

like malaria, AIDS, obesity, and childhood mortality, the World Health

Organization settled on a 2011 theme that is as scientifically important

as it is difficult to remember: antimicrobial resistance. It’s the idea

that the biggest health threat is the resistance that human bodies are

building up to medicines aimed at fighting health threats. The problem

is compounded by the emerging risk of highly resistant superbugs. Whoa.

While it may not make for the catchiest public-awareness campaign, it

gets major points for being daringly meta.