Did OS X Lion Scare Off Apple’s OS X Architect Bertrand Serlet?

Serlet says he “wants to focus less on products and more on science.” He’s being replaced by Craig Federighi, who’s currently VP of Mac Software Engineering, and, according to the press release, is “responsible for the development of Mac OS X and has been managing the Mac OS software engineering group for the past two years.” What does the departure of the architect behind OS X mean for the future of Steve Jobs’s company?

Serlet’s work history includes a PhD in computer science from Orsay University, four years at Xerox PARC, then eight years at NeXT–the innovative computer company Steve Jobs headed during his years after being ousted from Apple. According to Apple, Serlet was responsible for the “definition, development and creation of Mac OS X” which is the “world’s most advanced operating system”–a contentious description, but one that fits Serlet’s academic background.

Most interesting is Serlet’s time at Xerox PARC since, if you’re a fan of Apple history, you’ll know that Apple’s original Mac computer was heavily inspired by projects that the research facility openly shared with Steve Jobs and his colleagues. Among other things, it’s where the graphical user interface really came from. At NeXT, Serlet helped develop the workspace manager in NeXTSTEP–a key part in the object-orientated multitasking OS that set Steve Jobs’ NeXTcube apart from peer workstations in the 1990s. When he joined Apple, Serlet helped port core elements of NeXT’s operating system into Mac OS X. He was labeled as a “friendly cyborg” by FakeSteveJobs, and is slightly famous for his appearance on stage at WWDC 2006, where he poked fun at Windows Vista’s various failings as part of Jobs’s famous “Redmond, start your photocopiers” schtick.

Federighi also worked at NeXT, then Apple, and then spent ten years working in several roles (including VP of Internet Services and CTO) at Ariba, before returning to Apple in 2009.