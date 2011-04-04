Google Global Science Fair

What do earmuffs, television, and ChatRoulette have in common? They

were all dreamed up by teenagers — the same age group Google is

targeting with its first-ever science fair, an online smarts search.

Judging begins today, with winners announced in mid-July. Those who

missed the deadline (or the 13-to-18 age bracket) can still marvel at

wunderkinds’ submitted videos and vote on which pint-size inventor might

have outsize impact. Google is following Intel’s lead: At last year’s

fair, 16-year-old Amy Chyao, whose photosynthesizing process allows

cancer drugs to penetrate more deeply, scored top honors, and her work

is now being tested at the University of Texas at Dallas. Sure puts your

glue-stick-and-poster-board memories to shame, don’t it?