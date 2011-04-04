Google Global Science Fair

What do earmuffs, television, and ChatRoulette have in common? They
were all dreamed up by teenagers — the same age group Google is
targeting with its first-ever science fair, an online smarts search.
Judging begins today, with winners announced in mid-July. Those who
missed the deadline (or the 13-to-18 age bracket) can still marvel at
wunderkinds’ submitted videos and vote on which pint-size inventor might
have outsize impact. Google is following Intel’s lead: At last year’s
fair, 16-year-old Amy Chyao, whose photosynthesizing process allows
cancer drugs to penetrate more deeply, scored top honors, and her work
is now being tested at the University of Texas at Dallas. Sure puts your
glue-stick-and-poster-board memories to shame, don’t it?
