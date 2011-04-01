25th Annual WonderCon

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a — scrolling, scrolling … Comics

may have made the leap from printed page to silver screen (the

Spider-Man trilogy alone has nabbed $2.5 billion at the box office), but

the move from paper to mobile devices has been laden with Kryptonite.

Fans at this San Francisco geek fest will assess digital comics’ $1

million piece of the $680 million U.S. comics industry. Zooming and

panning on the iPad still “yank you out of the experience a little more

than they should,” says comics writer and critic Scott McCloud. Rather

than translate dots to pixels, he says, “the best thing is to format the

page for the screen.”