It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a — scrolling, scrolling … Comics
may have made the leap from printed page to silver screen (the
Spider-Man trilogy alone has nabbed $2.5 billion at the box office), but
the move from paper to mobile devices has been laden with Kryptonite.
Fans at this San Francisco geek fest will assess digital comics’ $1
million piece of the $680 million U.S. comics industry. Zooming and
panning on the iPad still “yank you out of the experience a little more
than they should,” says comics writer and critic Scott McCloud. Rather
than translate dots to pixels, he says, “the best thing is to format the
page for the screen.”
FRI, APRIL 01
LOAD
25th Annual WonderCon
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.