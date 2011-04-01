You needn’t be an astronomer to know that city stargazing is lousy,
thanks to everything from street lamps to round-the-clock office bulbs
streaming illumination upward. But surging light pollution is making it
harder for even country mice to find a clear sky (and Orion’s Belt). In
the U.S., 95% of people live in an area with double the natural level of
outdoor light. To combat such pollution (which produces 66 million
metric tons of carbon dioxide annually — the equivalent of 9.5 million
cars), Astronomers Without Borders is organizing local gatherings to get
folks to flip off the porch lights and break out their telescopes.
FRI, APRIL 01
LOOK UP
Global Astronomy Month
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.