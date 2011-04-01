Global Astronomy Month

You needn’t be an astronomer to know that city stargazing is lousy,

thanks to everything from street lamps to round-the-clock office bulbs

streaming illumination upward. But surging light pollution is making it

harder for even country mice to find a clear sky (and Orion’s Belt). In

the U.S., 95% of people live in an area with double the natural level of

outdoor light. To combat such pollution (which produces 66 million

metric tons of carbon dioxide annually — the equivalent of 9.5 million

cars), Astronomers Without Borders is organizing local gatherings to get

folks to flip off the porch lights and break out their telescopes.