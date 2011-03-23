Meet the Remote-Controlled Sea Robots That Can Explore Antarctica

The firm behind the popular Roomba vacuum cleaning robots has also been quietly marketing underwater robots. Massachusetts-based iRobot is betting that their product, the 1KA Seaglider, will be of interest to military, institutional and scientific users. So far they’ve been put to use in projects that include exploration of Antarctic waters and assisting in the Gulf of Mexico cleanup. The Seaglider lasts for months underwater and can collect mobile data in dangerous environments without putting humans at risk.

Scientists at the University of Washington developed the robot, while iRobot sells them commercially. The Asimov-ian tech firm also signed an agreement last October to develop and expand a fleet of Seaglider robots for the U.S. Navy’s Naval Oceanographic Office.

The 1KA Seaglider has no moving external parts and does not use propellers or a motor to move through the water. Instead, the robot propels itself through the water through a buoyant swim bladder and a weight redistribution system that allows it to ascend and descend.

Scientists and military users of the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) are unable to directly pilot it in the traditional sense; instead they rely on the robot’s GPS to determine location and later retrieve the Seaglider via locating the signal and having it surface within sight of a boat. The Seaglider’s top speed is 1.5 MPH.

For scientists, the benefit of using the Seaglider is simple: It can go where people can’t; it can move; and it’s significantly cheaper than other underwater robots and UUVs which rely on propeller-based propulsion. The robot can work in rough seas and in extreme weather/temperature situations where a traditional crewed ship cannot. Gliders can be purchased for as little as $150,000, which is significantly inexpensive compared to much ship-based ocean research. Most importantly, they can also be constantly reprogrammed remotely via satellite phone.