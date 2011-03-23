How Do You Measure Up as a Leader?

Leading is easy, the hard part is getting people to follow.

– Yogi Berra I have recently been attending tributes to Warren Bennis and book signings for his wonderfully personal and wise recent book, Still Surprised: A Memoir of a Life in Leadership. Warren is always on the short list, if not at the top, of authorities on leadership in the world. On a personal note, he is my mentor (as he has been to hundreds of other lucky mentees during his career). As

he is introduced and then when he speaks, it is clear that the audience

deeply trusts, believes, has confidence in, respects and enjoys (if not

adores) him. As I leave these events it occurs to me that the key to effective leadership is evoking those experiences in followers. How as a leader do you engender those feelings in those you lead? Here are several tips that would do it for me and that would cause me to sign on as an enthusiastic follower: I. Trust 1. Speak the truth – People will forgive an honest mistake, they won’t forgive you if you lie.

2. Do what you say you’re going to do – Follow through means never having to say you’re sorry. 3. Be consistent over time – Don’t just be a flavor or the month.

4. Be

transparent and candid along the way – As Louis Brandeis said,

“Sunshine is the greatest disinfectant;” never be hesitant to let it

shine on you. 5. Take

full responsibility for the consequences of your actions and those of

people working for you – The buck stops with you, don’t pass it. 6. Have your people’s backs – Stand up for them in public, stand up to them in private, stand by them in crisis.

II. Confidence

7. Be clear and concise – As opposed to confused and confusing. 8. Be declarative about your intent – It was the Declaration of Independence, not the Explanation of Independence.

9. Be

prepared to the best of your ability – Don’t shoot from the hip and

don’t be afraid to say you’ll get back to us when you don’t know, but

then get back to us. 10. Know how to get things done – By getting the right people in the right positions, doing the right things. 11. Have

a track record of already getting things done that produce positive

measurable results – And for the benefit of others (vs. your own

ambitions) that you represent III. Respect

12. Know what’s important and what isn’t – Have the wisdom to know the right the thing to do, the integrity to do it, the character to stand up to those who don’t, and the courage to stop those who won’t. 13. Don’t

do anything in front or behind people’s back that would make others

ashamed of you – When possible, have your personal house in order (you

can still lead if people discover your having engaged in personal

indiscretions that don’t substantively and negatively affect them, but

their positive feelings for you will be sullied by wishing you hadn’t). IV. Enjoyment 14. Be comfortable in your own skin – Comfort and discomfort are contagious. 15. Put a smile on other’s faces – And cause others to feel that they put a smile on yours. 16. When

you smile, have it touch your eyes (and when possible your heart) – The

eyes are the royal road to the soul and not a bad lie detector.

17. Don’t

take yourself too seriously – Laugh at yourself and the world laughs

with you and not at you, and we could all use a good laugh. 18. Listen well – Be more interested in your people and your customers than you are interesting. For

those who think the above are too soft and being a great leader is only

about results and the bottom line, what kind of performance do you

think you will get from people if instead of instilling the above, you

trigger: Distrust, Doubt, a Loss of Respect and Dislike*? In fact,

why not hand out this blog to your stakeholders and have them

anonymously rate you on the four above categories and eighteen

subcategories on a scale of: 1 to 3, where 1 = rarely, 2 = sometimes, 3 =

frequently? *

One of reasons that leaders who engender Trust, Confidence, Respect and

Enjoyment motivate and inspire us is that they narrow our Mirror Neuron

Gap. And one of the reasons that leaders who do the opposite trigger

resentment and resistance is that they widen it. The Mirror Neuron Gap

is the difference between how much we psychologically adapt to and care

about the needs and desires of others and how much we experience others

as psychologically adapting to and caring about us. Read more about

this at: Narcissists, Neurotics and Mirror Neuron Gaps and at: Failure to Communicate and Close the Mirror Neuron Gap.

