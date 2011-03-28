“In the information age, you don’t teach philosophy as they did after feudalism. You perform it. If Aristotle were alive today he’d have a talk show.” – Timothy Leary

I recently saw Jason Silva at TEDActive Palm Springs. Media personality,

singularity enthusiast, Fellow at the Hybrid Reality Institute, and

interviewer (he recently interviewed Barry Ptolemy director of the

documentary Transcendent Man (http://transcendentman.com/), Jason is

among the extraordinary thinkers of our time.



Jason agrees

with SpaceCollective.org, that the future is “co-mingled sensation and

co-opted dreams.” Consequently, Jason is on a mission to “agitate the

sleep of mankind” and he offers the statement below as a call to action.



“The

goal is to re-ignite and bring back the ethos of McLuhan, Bucky Fuller, Joseph

Campbell and Ernest Becker, and relate it to the progress and transformations

of our time.



What

Jason is primarily referring to is the ‘extended mind thesis’ – a concept that

reaches far beyond academia today.

We are,

more and more, outsourcing our minds. Increasingly, the web of organic

computation said to encompass human consciousness is distributing itself in a

decentralized fashion, expanding outward, beyond the biological brain. By

distributing consciousness throughout the electric network, we are spreading

the electrical activity within our brain over an infinitely more resilient and

robust network. It is this robustness that makes the total functioning of the

brain somewhat resistant to the death of a section of neurons.

Just like

the “mind” of the computer used to exist within its hard drive and is

now transitioning to the wireless cloud, so too, the human mind used to exist

in the brain (our biological hard drive) and is now transitioning and

distributing itself to the cloud, Internet, electric network, etc.

We are

following the principles of any self-organizing system as it expands outward. The

“Extended Mind” thesis put forth by U.S. philosophers David Chalmers and Andy

Clark is accurate: our technological devices have become anatomically part of

Homo-Evolutis. We are “transbiological” beings – a hybrid, symbiotic species,

organic and synthetic. Just like our frontal cortex gives us complex

speech, our iPhone gives us telepathy: they are both structures of the Homo-Evolutis

species.

It doesn’t

matter if “features and components” of our cognition are, in fact,

beyond our tissue; they are still tethered to us wirelessly. We have simply

“exceeded” our physical selves.