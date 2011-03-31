Expanding Innovation: The Beginning of B-2-B User Experience

Big industrial players in Finland have recently noticed an interesting phenomenon building up in the periphery of their vision. Something different, yet instinctively appealing is turning heads and vying for attention. User generated innovation. I recently presented in Helsinki to four manuacturing plants on the idea of B2B user experience… Here is a rundown of the events via IDEAN.fi, the company that brought me in.

From Wikipedia: User

experience is a subjective feeling;

it cannot actually be ‘designed’. Instead, you can design for a user

experience, trying to enable

certain kind of experiences. The scope of the field is directed at

affecting ‘all aspects of the user’s interaction with the product: how it is

perceived, learned, and used.’

Idean, a Finnish company dedicated

to spreading the value of UX in the realm of automation, paper, steel, and

machinery. More often than not, the doors are opened, steaming cups of coffee

are served, and a barrage of good questions follows. The discourse between

industry and UX is occurring.

User eXperience (UX) contains the must have applicable catalyst for innovation in the industrial context. In a

world where change is quickly becoming a constant, the ability to invent,

reinvent and regenerate oneself is a necessity for survival. Not even (or maybe

especially not) the big and beautiful industrial B-2-B players have the luxury

to disregard that he rules of the game are changing. Staying ahead of the

innovation ebb and surge is crucial, and we believe that connecting with the

forces of change is the key.

But what is changing, exactly? It

is a shift in societal values, attitudes, and the balance of power. We are

moving from a post-industrial commodity production and product design focus to

social innovation infiltrated design that taps into insights about the

prevalent and emerging values and true needs of the people–users, customers,

consumers, buyers, whatever their title or role may be.

Balance of Power

In deed, the balance of power is

shifting from the producers to the consumers. Global values are turning away from purely consumerism focus

to include the interest of global-scale responsibility, mutual profits, and the

power of the local and global conversation. Tomorrow connecting with the

empathy of the citizen, the customer, and client creates success. Issues such as global warming,

shortages, recycling and pollution are coming to the forefront, and industry

players can reinvent themselves as active components of the solution. This is widely understood in industry

circles, but the processes and equations are still missing the pragmatic,

ground swell UX factor.

B-2-B, Meet UX

On a windy and wet Wednesday in

Helsinki, a group of industrial professionals, including high-ranking

officials, marketing and sales wizards as well as bleeding-edge R&D gurus

enter a sleek and modern auditorium. This day is dedicated to an in depth

excursion into the future of user experience, especially in the context of B-2-B

and industry. The natural curiosity and skepticism tinged with positive

vibrations is tangible in the room. Breakfast is served, the industry troupers

take their seats and the show begins. The theme for today is: “Wake-up!”