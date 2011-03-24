Citysumer Innovation: Miami Does Art Basel

As associate Reinier Evers, founder of Trendwatching.com, has noted in his recent trend report on Citysumer, urban areas are reinventing and reinvigorating themselves. With a focus on URBAN BOOM, URBAN MIGHT, and the spread of URBANE values the future is about the city, and I believe this is true.

If a city really knows itself and supports its natural,

inherent, innovative, and pragmatic talents it will do well. This has been my

passion of late and while I am taking a look at various cities, it seems to

come down to the relationship between grassroot communal support and the business

and political ‘powers that be’ around that support.

“If my

town does well I do well.” I am stuck on supporting the field of influence we reside

in, be it the company we work for, the community we share, the country or

countries we call home, or the families we are connected to and wish well. The

word “town” takes on a broader meaning in our newer and more complex, connected

lives. I believe this IS how we will do well into the future–through unified

fields of support–and by well, I mean feeling fulfilled in what we choose to

do.

The power

of playful grassroots is about meeting the needs of community and amplifying

outward. Meaningful engagement is authentic and brings

with it a healthy and natural amplification of story from person to person and

social network to social network. This is a highly valued human movement within

our market system that is built and cannot be bought.

How to

rebuild a city around a core ability and natural passion? We are all doing it, taking

steps, rediscovering the play and the magic of simple pleasures that ignite and

grow. Last year Carl Hildebrand brought me in to do a Pecha Kucha talk within

Miami’s Art Basel during a time of economic difficulty, how did it go this year?

Art Basel started out as one thing and is now shifting to cross class

contribution, as we see below. Let’s take a look.

Miami Does Art Basel Democratized & Mobile

by Carl

Hildebrand, edited by Elizabeth Adams

Every

first week of December some 50,000 art enthusiasts passionately invade Art

Basel Miami Beach to indulge their senses in the world’s best contemporary art.

With the Miami Beach Convention Center as Creative and Innovation Headquarters,

some 15 satellite fairs in massive white tents create what could be called

ARTistan. While trooping from tent to tent, visual, social, and

mobile trends emerged.

A

little spray paint on the wall goes a long way in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District

where artist are the impetus behind the area’s urban revitalization. Déjà

vu Soho … Primary Flight, the catalyst, has created the world’s largest

street level mural installation featuring over 250 world-class artists, the

majority of whom travel to Miami for Art Basel. Wynwood (district) Walls is one

street block not to be missed. Graffiti, or the politically correct term

“Street Art,” has come a long way, from the back seats of police cars to

gracing the walls of the world’s most important collections and museums.

Everyone can claim this aspect of Art Basel as his or her own.