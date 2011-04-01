I met Jake Cook after sharing content at the

innovative HatchFest.org, a creativity/film

festival gathering held in Bozman, Montana. Innovation can happen anywhere and

developing communities on their talents is something I have a strong passion

for. Jake is a talent within a talented community that I am willing to support.

Biomimicry. At Nike I worked on a science and design exhibit

brought in by Janine Benyus and her team. Over the years this discipline has

influenced Nike’s product development and led to many environment-saving

practices including Nike Considered. Please enjoy Jake’s guest post below, his latest foray into design with layered meaning. Innovative Nature: Baking Biomimicry In

by Jake Cook (Cofounder of Digital Wax Works) The term biomimicry and biomimetics come from the Greek

words bios, meaning life, and mimesis,

meaning to imitate. (See examples of companies already using Biomimicry.) Up until recently, getting biomimetic ideas put into design

practice in industry has been tough due to a lack of curriculum development at

the educational level. Put another

way, to have biomimicry-trained designers would require educational programs to

start at the primary school level, continue through to university, and beyond

to professional development programs. With this in mind, educators from

around the world came together at Autodesk headquarters in San Francisco last

year to discuss and share how to blend biomimicry into K-12 and college-level

curriculums, as well as forging relationships with industry. Janine Benyus is often cited as the founder of the biomimicry

movement through the publishing of her landmark book, Biomimcry:

Innovation Inspired by Nature. Ms. Benyus has made a remarkable career by pointing out what’s been under all our noses. However, these ideas have been slow to be

adopted into engineering and design curriculums in accredited universities. Yet all this is changing. As Janine states; “The time is coming

when engineering and design students will finally be able to take a class in

biology-based design principles. Amazingly enough, for the people who

make our world, usually they take no biology.”

Mashing Up Education and Industry Partners

Making products that allow you to immerse yourself in, and enjoy

nature is what Bozeman, Montana based Pacific Outdoor

Equipment loves to do. In 2010 they partnered with students across the

nation to meet the challenge of bringing nature more fully into the story via

biomimicry design. The design challenge: A quilt that could be used for sleeping on

the ground when camping. A relatively simple product in theory, but fraught

with big challenges when working with real-world considerations such as

materials, purpose constraints, manufacturing costs, construction methods,

retail price points, and carbon footprint. Designs and collaboration poured forth via Skype, email and

Wordpress over a six-week period. The Biomimicry Institute‘s

staff lent a guiding hand to the students, professors, and professionals as

they followed the BiologyDesign Spiral. “The Biology Design Spiral is a methodology bringing

nature’s wisdom not just to the physical design, but also to the manufacturing

process, the packaging, the shipping, distribution, and take-back

decisions. We use a spiral to emphasize the reiterative nature of the

process–that is, after solving one challenge, then evaluating how well it meets

life’s principles, another challenge often arises, and the design process

begins anew.” The outcome? Design briefs with ideas ranging from how bats stay

warm to recycling garbage as an insulation layer. Many of these were inspired

by the recently launched AskNature.org

website that serves as a wiki-style site for researching applications of

biomimicry to design problems. Below are the product renderings courtesy of Pika Designs showing a potential sleep

system inspired by how bat and butterfly wings insulate. The user can simply

fold over another “wing” if they would like more insulation based on whatever

the ambient temperature might be.

A Profound Impact On All Involved.

Students at the conference professed to have deep insights into where they

wanted to go with their careers, namely avoiding “designing for the landfill.”

Professors were ecstatic that students had a real-world challenge and were

exposed to the grey areas within product design. Whether the product will appear on store shelves remains to be

seen via Pacific Outdoor Equipment, but all schools involved, as well as the

2011 facilitator of the project, Pika Designs, have pledged to do another

student design challenge in 2011. A Business Case for Biomimicry

Business professor Dr. Jakki Mohr of the University of Montana, who also

presented at the Education Summit, included a section on biomimicry in her

co-authored book Marketing High

Technology, which is used in MBA courses around the world. “Biomimicry

offers a unique methodology for new insights into innovation. As authors

of a book on marketing for technology and innovation, the biomimicry process

captured us and we wanted to pioneer this important methodology in our book.

Looking to nature for solutions to design and engineering problems offers a new

source of competitive advantage and sustainable innovation, both of which are

key to success in business today.” Refreshing the Design Palette

Applying these lessons, the startup Calera, which is backed by the noted VC Vinod Khosla of Khosla

Ventures, has a process that produces building products with a negative carbon

footprint by using inspiration from biological process in the ocean coral

reefs. The company has generated considerable buzz to date. Watch a fascinating video from the founder Calera, Brent

Constantz, speaking recently at Stanford on how he’s founded four companies

whose core technology is based around principles found in nature.

Biomimicry Inspired Design for the Masses

On a consumer product level, Nervous

System is a small company using bio-inspired

designs to create various lines of jewelry and housewares. Founders Jessica

Rosenkrantz and Jesse Louis-Rosenberg have backgrounds in biology,

architecture, mathematics, and computer science. Their designs draw inspiration

from items such as leaves, hard corals, sand dunes, and algae. In speaking with co-founder Jesse

Louis-Rosenberg about what Nervous System is all about, he states; “Our

work is not simply about mimicking biological forms but trying to understand

the processes by which those forms come about. We then abstract those processes

into a distinctly non-biological context to create designed objects.” This process starts

with Nervous System researching and reading scientific papers to truly

understand how nature’s process works, before generating an object. Next, they

code up a virtual system to digitally grow a similar pattern on a 3-D surface.

Finally, these designs are pushed to a 3-D printer and come out in a variety of

materials such as stainless steel. The results are

elegant yet organic and Nervous System’s products were recently picked up by

the MoMA store in NYC. What, in his

education background, prepared Jesse and partner Jessica to work across such

diverse areas? “Educators don’t quite yet have the expertise across all these

areas. So, you have to do it on your own,” Jesse explains. Biomimicry Going Forward

This begs the question–how much longer will students have to go

it on their own?

Ms. Benyus’ reply: “Biomimetic design labs are going to start

appearing in schools. The future is that biologists will have a seat at the

design table. But it starts with education and then trickles out to the

workplace. Looking back, we had human factors, and now that’s commonplace

in a design conversation. I’m optimistic biomimicry will enjoy the same

consideration in the coming years.” Indeed, industry and the planet need biomimicry integrated into

the design process and it’s going to take employees trained in how to apply

these ideas to today’s design problems. This could prove to be both

profitable and innovative for companies and universities alike. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. As biomimicry continues to gain mainstream acceptance, with

institutions and collaborations blossoming, Benyus remarks, “Somehow there must

have been an earthquake in San Francisco because all the silos have fallen

down.”