Fast Company Goes to Washington: Obama Administration Officials Answer Your Startup Questions

At noon EST (nowish), Fast Company senior editor Nancy Cook is scheduled to moderate a panel, “Startup America–Reducing Barriers” at the White House. The plan is to have a chat with Karen Mills, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Adminstration and Gene Sperling, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council during which she’ll pose some of your ideas and questions and hopefully get some answers. More background is here.