Chinese Puzzle: Why China Is the Big Loser From the Headline Events of 2011

The first three months of 2011 have been interesting in the sense of the old Chinese curse, “may you live in interesting times.” The year began with unforeseen uprisings in North Africa and the Middle East, which have now bloomed into armed conflicts in Libya, Bahrain and Yemen. Then Godzilla struck Japan in the form of a cataclysmic earthquake and tsunami, followed by a nuclear crisis of nearly fathomless horror. Finally, here in the U.S., a new political movement swept into office, promising severe austerity measures regardless of short-term consequences.

China has so far avoided the direct brunt of all this

turbulence. That does not mean they will dodge the ricochet.

Crisis? What crisis? Conventional

wisdom would say these events work to China’s advantage. Regional rival Japan,

which China recently

passed to become the world’s second-largest economy, was dealt a crippling

blow. The U.S., Great Britain and France have now been dragged into another

regional conflict with no clear exit, reminding the world afresh of their unsavory

legacy as colonizers, petro-imperialists and military hegemons. America’s

deficit hawks are so bent on curtailing government spending, and so hostile to

President Obama on every front, that they appear unconcerned that their

policies are

likely to cause more economic distress by reducing employment and demand

before recovery has a chance to set in.

China, meanwhile, continues its impressive rise. According

to the

most recent OECD forecast, China’s GDP will grow at 9.7 % this year, down

from previous double-digit highs, but still building on more than a decade of

historically-unprecedented expansion. The country is in the peak years of its

demographic dividend, with more than 60% of the world’s largest population in

working age, compared to low numbers of dependent children and elderly. Many of

China’s homegrown companies have become global players. The nominally-Communist

country is now home

to more billionaires than anywhere outside the United States.

Trouble beneath the

surface. In fact, recent events have struck China like a torpedo below the

waterline, exacerbating long-term structural problems. The uprisings in the

Middle East, which seemed to come out of nowhere from a political standpoint,

are actually the products of a powerful mix of demographics, new technology,

and rising expectations: elements that are also present in abundance in China.

The Chinese government has preempted dissatisfaction among

its educated, wired and increasingly affluent urban youth by delivering the

goods: rising opportunity and lifestyle improvements to meet rising

expectations. Many have long feared that if China’s growth should stall, all

that youthful patriotism might curdle into the kind of discontent seen in other

countries where a brittle old establishment was unable to satisfy the ambitions

of the young.

China’s government is very eager for that not to happen. But

in China’s export-fueled economy, social harmony is purchased at a cost, and

that cost has been going up. At first it was possible to achieve staggering

economic gains by moving a large portion of the low-productivity agricultural

workforce into more productive manufacturing work, where low wages and

appalling working conditions still seemed like an improvement over life in the countryside.