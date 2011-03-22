On Pom Wondeful, Morgan Spurlock, and My Brand

That is, until I went freelance, in December 2008. Of

course, by “went freelance,” I mean I was fired. But I landed on my feet. I started writing for the New York Times and doing celebrity Q&A’s for Time magazine. I became a contributing editor at The Advocate and got a teaching gig at UCLA Extension. Suddenly, instead of being “an editor at Entertainment Weekly,” I became “Ari Karpel, who writes for the New York Times” and “Ari Karpel, who writes for Cosmopolitan” (don’t judge — a boy’s got to pay his rent!). Though the publication names would shift, there was one constant: Ari Karpel. It became clear that I was trading onmy name, my reputation. It helped tremendously that I had cobranded with publications that lent me credibility, but it was time to think about what I lent them.

That’s about the time I reconnected with Rick Tetzeli, who’d laid me off from EW. He’s now executive editor of Fast Company. He hired me to co-write

(with him) the magazine’s feature story on Morgan Spurlock’s new meta-documentary The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, about product placement and marketing in entertainment.

The first thing I did was call up Howard Bragman. The

veteran Hollywood publicist shapes his clients’ brands while simultaneously

advancing his own. The title of his 2008 book, “Where’s My Fifteen Minutes? Get

Your Company, Your Cause, or Yourself the Recognition You Deserve,” echoes the

name of his firm, Fifteen Minutes. A frequently called upon TV talking head, Bragman

is openly gay and has engineered the comings out of such stars as Meredith

Baxter and NBA player John Amaechi. He has also sparked criticism by

representing Isaiah Washington when the actor was accused of having used a

homophobic slur against his Grey’s

Anatomy costar T.R. Knight; and Doug Manchester after it was revealed that

the hotelier had given significant funds to support California’s Proposition 8,

charged with defeating gay marriage. “I didn’t sell out. I didn’t work against

my basic interests,” argues Bragman, who sees such moves as suiting his brand,

which he describes as ’empathetic, perceptive and accessible.’ “They made

mistakes and apologized and made amends. We’re imperfect beings, we all make

mistakes.”

Bragman’s tightrope walk reminded me of Spurlock’s. In The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, the

filmmaker criticizes product placement as he revels in it and benefits from it.

It’s a conflict that most people in business deal with these days. Our culture

is riddled with cognitive dissonance: We advance your own objectives, or those

or our company, while trying not to trample the objectives of others or sacrifice

our personal integrity.

But I put aside such deep thoughts while I focused on … me! Since

Tetzeli had encouraged me to follow the spirit of the film and push the boundaries

of normal magazine writing, I opted against interviewing the branding folks Spurlock

had worked with in the film; instead, I asked them to assess my brand. To my surprise, Lindsay Zaltman

— managing director of Olson Zaltman, the Pittsburgh-based branding outfit that

had pegged Spurlock as “Mindful/Playful”–jumped at the chance to fly a team to

New York, where I was working for a few days, to conduct a two-hour branding

intake. No doubt, he had been enticed by the power of the Fast Company brand; he’d never heard of me.

“It’s like therapy,” Spurlock told me, explaining his own

experience with Olson Zaltman. “You’re in there and they dissect you, why you

make the choices you make, why you process information in a certain way, and

then they come back with, ‘Here’s who you are in its barest form,’ and that was

remarkable.” He felt that the experience helped him articulate a clear message

about what the film would be, marking the turning point when a series of

rejections by potential sponsors started to become yeses. Olson Zaltman had declared

Spurlock’s brand affinity with JetBlue and Mini Cooper, and both companies ended

up sponsoring his film. So I became curious which brands they would say I have

affinity with. Perhaps my beloved NPR? Or maybe some other high-end, thoughtful

entities, like Whole Foods or HBO? The mind reeled.