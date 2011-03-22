Wave-and-Pay NFC Credit Cards Are Definitely In-Bound

A number of moves by different companies and organizations around the world seem to be confirming a long–held rumor is true: Wireless credit card payments using NFC (Near Field wireless Communications) are coming. And (although we ourselves have wavered a bit) they’re coming soon.

Verifone

We knew Verifone, one of the biggest players in the handheld credit card processing unit market, was going to be adding NFC to all its new handsets, but the company has just set out exactly how and why it’s making this move. The company, conscious that there will be a number of competing NFC protocols (at least at first) is making its handsets compatible with a broad range of NFC systems. By working hard on the design, Verifone’s reduced the cost of including NFC processing equipment in its point of sale terminals to just $30 to $35, from an initial cost of around $100.

Just how the cost of accepting cards was pushed onto retailers at first, but now the model is changing as new players (like Jack Dorsey’s Square) enter the game, Verifone sees scope for innovation in who’ll pay for the NFC facilities–particularly if players in this new market want to have a say in how the tech works, which is an incentive for them to bear some of the technical costs. To assist, Verifone’s offering a novel deal to end-user merchants to actually manage the NFC capabilities of the handsets for them–keeping the hardware up to date with the NFC protocols the merchant selects (or is sponsored to support by advertising or hardware companies).

Essentially this news confirms Verifone is embracing contacless credit cards wholeheartedly.

Orange