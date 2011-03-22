Fast Company Honored With National Magazine Award

On March 16, 2011, Fast Company was

awarded a National Magazine Award for Digital Media for its breakout site, FastCoDesign.com,

in the Online Department category, which honors a regularly updated, clearly

branded department or channel.

Fast Company received two nominations

from the National Magazine Awards for Digital Media, the magazine industry’s

highest honor, from the American Society of Magazine Editors: “The Influence

Project”, a print story from the November 2010 issue, with a comprehensive

online companion, in the Multimedia Package category, and Co.Design, a site

dedicated to the intersection of business. Co.Design was awarded the Ellie for

the Online Department category.



“We are honored by this recognition from the top judges in our

industry,” said Bob Safian, editor of Fast

Company. “To be chosen from a group of distinguished media including National Geographic and New York is extremely rewarding.”

Other finalists in the Online Department category included The Daily Beast and Foreign

Policy.



In a press release announcing the finalists for the 2011 National Magazine

Awards for Digital Media, Sid Holt, chief executive of ASME, said, “What

we saw today was a demonstration of the power of magazine journalism on digital

platforms. Whether it’s the Internet or on tablets, there has never been a more

exciting time to be working in magazine media. For magazine readers, that means

blogs, multimedia storytelling, mobile apps, video—in other words, great

content on any device anytime they want it.”

The winners of the Digital Ellies—named for the Alexander Calder stabile

“Elephant,” which is presented to National Magazine Award winners—included 11

titles.