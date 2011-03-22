Fast Company Honored With National Magazine Award

On March 16, 2011, Fast Company was
awarded a National Magazine Award for Digital Media for its breakout site, FastCoDesign.com,
in the Online Department category, which honors a regularly updated, clearly
branded department or channel.
Fast Company received two nominations
from the National Magazine Awards for Digital Media, the magazine industry’s
highest honor, from the American Society of Magazine Editors: “The Influence
Project”, a print story from the November 2010 issue, with a comprehensive
online companion, in the Multimedia Package category, and Co.Design, a site
dedicated to the intersection of business. Co.Design was awarded the Ellie for
the Online Department category.
“We are honored by this recognition from the top judges in our
industry,” said Bob Safian, editor of Fast
Company. “To be chosen from a group of distinguished media including National Geographic and New York is extremely rewarding.”
Other finalists in the Online Department category included The Daily Beast and Foreign
Policy.
In a press release announcing the finalists for the 2011 National Magazine
Awards for Digital Media, Sid Holt, chief executive of ASME, said, “What
we saw today was a demonstration of the power of magazine journalism on digital
platforms. Whether it’s the Internet or on tablets, there has never been a more
exciting time to be working in magazine media. For magazine readers, that means
blogs, multimedia storytelling, mobile apps, video—in other words, great
content on any device anytime they want it.”
The winners of the Digital Ellies—named for the Alexander Calder stabile
“Elephant,” which is presented to National Magazine Award winners—included 11
titles.