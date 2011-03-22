Nonprofit Finance Fund 2011 Survey: Engage Your Board Sooner

“The data show that the more financially challenged nonprofit organizations are more likely to engage more deeply with their boards,” said Jennifer Talansky, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF), in a private interview. Talansky was referring to the results of NFF’s 2011 Survey . Nonprofits with budget deficits indicated a higher likelihood of engaging more closely with their boards than nonprofits with budget surpluses. And nonprofits with less than 90 days of cash on hand were more likely compared with nonprofits with more than 90 days of cash.

In this third annual NFF survey, 77% of nonprofits reported that they experienced an increase in demand in services in 2010, and 49% reported that they were unable to meet the demand for services. 85% expect further increases in demand in 2011, and 54% do not expect to be able to meet the demand. Nonprofits coped by reducing and eliminating programs and services as well as adding and expanding programs, increasing the number of clients served, and partnering with other organizations–programmatically and financially. For many organizations, additional programmatic, financial, and staffing changes are planned for 2011.

There are many lessons to draw from the survey results. Here are a few.

Lesson to Boards: Engage sooner rather than later

First of all, boards have fiduciary responsibilities for the nonprofit organizations they govern, so they have a duty to be informed and aware, and to ensure that their organizations achieve their missions.

Second, even the best nonprofit CEO cannot maximize the revenue potential of a nonprofit without the full support and engagement of the board. The challenge, of course, is building a board that is committed to the mission, with the expertise and the passion to participate in meaningful and productive strategic deliberations: helping to affirm the mission, envision the organization’s potential in serving the community, build a revenue model to achieve success, and engage in attaining the vision. There are many ways that board members can help accomplish results, including taking part in meetings with key investors/funders.

Boards, don’t wait until the organization has less than 90 days in operating reserves to engage in strategic discussions about core programs and the revenue model. Make sure that your board meeting agendas are focused on key strategic issues, committees are streamlined to address priority governance matters, and that board members are using their precious time for vital board work. Partner with your CEO who should be an expert in the field, and make sure you have excellent board leadership.