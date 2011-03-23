The Hidden Beauty of Japan’s Black Swan

A

Black Swan event is a metaphor used to explain a disproportionate, hard

to predict event that is beyond the realm of normal expectation in

history, science, finance and technology. Coined by epistemologist

Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his book “The Black Swan: The Impact of the

Highly Improbable”, perhaps there is no more apt metaphor to describe the macabre ballet of destruction that has engulfed Japan.

It has been a little over one week since a massive 9.0 earthquake struck

Northern Japan and a devastating tsunami pummeled its coastal cities. The

number of lives lost continues to grow and millions have been left

hungry, cold, without electricity and homeless. The Nikkei has

plummeted. The explosions and release of radioactive caesium-137 and

iodine-131 from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant pose a very real

public health threat to those in surrounding areas and potentially to

the entire country. This nuclear disaster is now considered by most to

be the second worst in history. As Prime Minister Naoto Kan remarked,

this is his nation’s worst crisis since World War II.

This catastrophe represents not only a turning point for Japan, but one

for all nations that forces them to reexamine their energy policies and

societal attitudes. Notwithstanding the Obama administration’s push

forward with issuing construction permits for new nuclear plants, many

countries including Germany are making significant policy shifts away

from nuclear energy and looking to solar and wind installations as a safer and reliable alternative. Perhaps the tragedy in Japan and

the unfortunate implications from this catastrophe will work to shift

public sentiment around the world and force a global move towards a

clean and safe energy future.

It is also important to note, given the seemingly apocalyptic chain of

events and tremendous losses, that the bonds of Japanese culture

have appeared to remain intact. There has been no looting, no crime, no

mass stampedes or finger-pointing. Order and compassion prevail.

Civility and honor have neither been swept away by a 30-foot wave or

shaken by the earthquakes, aftershocks and threat of nuclear meltdown. I hope that this too is an outcome of this Black Swan event–a hidden lesson

in humanity for people of all cultures and nations. It is worth

acknowledging the Japanese resilience and dignity in these

circumstances.

Synergizing this uniquely Japanese attitude towards society with its

leadership in sustainable development and design will surely produce

something transformative. Based on the trend-setting work by prominent

Japanese designers and architects including Tadao Ando, Hitoshe Abe and

Toyo Ito, the rebuilding effort will likely reflect innovative

thinking and sensitivity to the environment–something that will be

paramount in the rebuilding effort. The hope and most probable

prediction is that places like Sendai and Natori will be rebuilt stronger and better. The Japanese people will demonstrate to the world

their command of design, architecture, transportation and urban planning

in a way that balances the needs of people and nature with technology

and society. While New Orleans remains largely

dilapidated and Haiti ravished by its catastrophe, these Japanese cities

will become models for sustainable living and shining lights for the

rest of the world to follow.

Along these lines, there is little doubt in my mind that we will see the

emergence of sustainable cities and towns on par with, or exceeding,

that which is part of Masdar City, the jewel of sustainable

development in the United Arab Emirates. I even venture to hope that

along with solar and wind power, we will see the use of wave energy

embraced as a reliable source of energy, generating power for schools,

homes and businesses that were once destroyed by that very same force of

nature.



