Values of the Creative Class

The rise of the Creative Class is reflected in powerful and significant shifts in values, norms and attitudes. Although these changes are still in process and certainly not fully played out, a number of key trends have been discerned by researchers who study values, and I have seen them displayed in my field research across the United States. Not all of these attitudes break with the past: Some represent a melding of traditional values and newer ones. They are also values that have long been associated with more highly educated and creative people. On the basis of my own interviews and focus groups, along with a close reading of statistical surveys conducted by others, I cluster these values along three basic lines.

Individuality. The members of the Creative Class exhibit a strong preference

for individuality and self-statement. They do not want to conform

to organizational or institutional directives and resist traditional group-oriented

norms. This has always been the case among creative people from

“quirky” artists to “eccentric” scientists. But it has now become far more

pervasive. In this sense, the increasing nonconformity to organizational

norms may represent a new mainstream value. Members of the Creative

Class endeavor to create individualistic identities that reflect their creativity.

This can entail a mixing of multiple creative identities.

Meritocracy. Merit is very strongly valued by the Creative Class, a quality

shared with Whyte’s class of organization men. The Creative Class favors

hard work, challenge and stimulation. Its members have a propensity

for goal-setting and achievement. They want to get ahead because they are

good at what they do.

Creative Class people no longer define themselves mainly by the

amount of money they make or their position in a financially delineated

status order. While money may be looked upon as a marker of achievement,

it is not the whole story. In interviews and focus groups, I consistently

come across people valiantly trying to defy an economic class into

which they were born. This is particularly true of the young descendants

of the truly wealthy–the capitalist class–who frequently describe themselves

as just “ordinary” creative people working on music, film or intellectual

endeavors of one sort or another. Having absorbed the Creative Class

value of merit, they no longer find true status in their wealth and thus try

to downplay it.

There are many reasons for the emphasis on merit. Creative Class people

are ambitious and want to move up based on their abilities and effort.

Creative people have always been motivated by the respect of their peers.

The companies that employ them are often under tremendous competitive

pressure and thus cannot afford much dead wood on staff: Everyone

has to contribute. The pressure is more intense than ever to hire the best

people regardless of race, creed, sexual preference or other factors.

But meritocracy also has its dark side. Qualities that confer merit, such

as technical knowledge and mental discipline, are socially acquired and

cultivated.Yet those who have these qualities may easily start thinking they

were born with them, or acquired them all on their own, or that others

just “don’t have it.” By papering over the causes of cultural and educational

advantage, meritocracy may subtly perpetuate the very prejudices it

claims to renounce. On the bright side, of course, meritocracy ties into a

host of values and beliefs we’d all agree are positive–from faith that

virtue will be rewarded, to valuing self-determination and mistrusting

rigid caste systems. Researchers have found such values to be on the rise,

not only among the Creative Class in the United States, but throughout

our society and other societies.

Diversity and Openness. Diversity has become a politically charged

buzzword. To some it is an ideal and rallying cry, to others a Trojan-horse

concept that has brought us affirmative action and other liberal abominations.

The Creative Class people I study use the word a lot, but not to press

any political hot buttons. Diversity is simply something they value in all its

manifestations. This is spoken of so often, and so matter-of-factly, that I

take it to be a fundamental marker of Creative Class values. As my focus

groups and interviews reveal, members of this class strongly favor organizations

and environments in which they feel that anyone can fit in and can

get ahead.